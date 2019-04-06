Resources More Obituaries for Sarah LOWRY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah LOWRY

Notice DRUMMOND, Eileen. The family of Eileen Drummond wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us following Eileen's passing. We offer our heartfelt thanks to those who attended the funeral and to those who sent flowers, cards and messages. We are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to all the staff at Acacia Park for their kindness to all our family over the past four months. Also to Dr Murray Smith and Amy Brookes from Omokoroa Medical Centre. We would also like to publicly thank the women from the Omokoroa Community Church for their wonderful catering and the long time pastoral care of Eileen, especially Val Hale. As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices