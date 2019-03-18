|
FREEMAN, Sefton Moorhouse. Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th March 2019 aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis for 67 years. A service to celebrate Sefton's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Thursday 21st March at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. All communications to, the Freeman family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 18, 2019