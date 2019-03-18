Home

Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Shirley Faye (Mangino) FLETCHER

Shirley Faye (Mangino) FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Shirley Faye (nee Mangino). Passed away at home surrounded by her family, March 16, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Keith Polley. Treasured mother of Tania Turner, Lisa Holmes, Darren Handforth and Meagan Swainson. Grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 1. Stepmother of Darryl Fletcher and Maree Redman. Step grandmother of 4. Loved sister of Dave Mangino. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 2:30pm, Wednesday March 20 at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 18, 2019
