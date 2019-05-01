Home

Stephen Allan Arthur FIFIELD

Stephen Allan Arthur FIFIELD Notice
FIFIELD, Stephen Allan Arthur. Passed away as a result of an accident on 27 April 2019, 51 years young. Loved partner of Robyn. Proud father of Stacey, Laura and Jessica and their partners Aden, AJ and Liam. Dearly loved son of Ngaire and Doug. Best mate and brother of Paul and his partner Sharyn. Fun loving uncle to Grace, Sophie and Emily and step- grandfather to Cayden and Leah. Lived life to the fullest (and then some) who was always clowning around, is treasured and will always be missed. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Matamata Volunteer Fire Brigade, PO Box 197, Matamata; or Westpac Rescue at www.rescue.org.nz/ donate/. Communications to the Fifield family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 1, 2019
