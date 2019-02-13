Home

BORELL, Walter. Dad a year ago you were relieved of your pain, but I was burdened with another. I struggle with what you had to go through to be free. As a parent you tried to teach us how to deal with lifes challenges, but nothing can ever prepare you on how to deal with the loss of a loved one. I think about you and Carol all the time and miss you both so much, it's like time just stopped, but here we are one year on, unbelievable. I'd like to believe you are at peace now, so head down, swing low and hit those little white balls till your heart's content Dad. Forever in my thoughts and heart. Love you Dad, Baby.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 13, 2019
