DRAKE-STEWART, Wendy Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato on 16th April 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 64 years. Much loved daughter of Avis and Selwyn (deceased). Treasured wife of Chris. Deeply loved mother of Kelly, Jody, and Emma. Adored grandma of all 12 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Cherished sister of Claire and Linda. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Drake family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242. Sadliers Funeral Services NZIFH
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 20, 2019