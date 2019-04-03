Home

William Robert (Bill) EVERITT

EVERITT, William Robert (Bill). (Service No. 593610 PTE). Passed away peacefully at his home on 29 March 2019. Much loved husband of Shirley for 60 years. Loved Father and father in law of Diane and Paul, Alison and Brad, and Rob and Nicki. Much loved Poppa of Jordyn and Conor. A special uncle and friend to many. In accordance with Bill and the families wishes a private service has taken place. All communications to 'The Everitt Family' c/o 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 3, 2019
