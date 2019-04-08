|
ELLIS, William Wentworth (Billy). Passed away suddenly at home on Friday 5th April 2019. Loved son of William (Bill) and Pamela Ellis. Brother and brother-in-law to Jason Ellis and Karen McLeish; and Karen Ellis. Uncle to Jemma, Zoe, Caitlin and Max. Great-uncle to Isla and Kayleigh. A service for Billy will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Friday 12 April 2019 at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SILC Charitable Trust. Communications to the Ellis family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 8, 2019