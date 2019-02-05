|
Arnold Kenneth Wilcox, 87, a resident of Route 313 West, passed away Saturday January 26, 2019 at Life Care Center in Newport Ritchie, Florida where he spent his winters. A celebration of life for Arnold will be held Saturday February 9, 2019 at 11am at the Chapel on the Green in West Arlington. Interment will be held in the spring in West Arlington Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Arnold's memory may be made to the Arlington Rescue Squad, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.
