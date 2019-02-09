Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
66 Armsby Road
Petersburgh, NY 12138
(518) 658-3751
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Delille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Delille

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Ann Delille Obituary
Fort Meade, FL- Carol Ann Delille, 73, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. She was born March 27, 1945 in Petersburgh, NY. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. She is survived by her two daughters; Patricia "Patte" Boutwell of Bartow, FL and Debbie Mellen, son; Tommy Mellen, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her siblings; Kathy, Susan, Sonny, Allen, Ronnie, Jerome and Jerry.

Visitation will be 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service in Meadowlawn cemetery, Petersburgh.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.