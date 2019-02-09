|
|
Fort Meade, FL- Carol Ann Delille, 73, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. She was born March 27, 1945 in Petersburgh, NY. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. She is survived by her two daughters; Patricia "Patte" Boutwell of Bartow, FL and Debbie Mellen, son; Tommy Mellen, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her siblings; Kathy, Susan, Sonny, Allen, Ronnie, Jerome and Jerry.
Visitation will be 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service in Meadowlawn cemetery, Petersburgh.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 9, 2019