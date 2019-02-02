|
|
Darryl J. Davis, 58, a resident of North Road, passed away unexpectedly January 29, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Darryl was born in Teaneck, NJ on November 12, 1960 the daughter of Carl and June Norman Hermansky. She attended school in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ graduating from Hasbrouck Heights High School. Darryl worked as a home health care aid for many years. She also was the innkeeper at the West Mountain Inn in Arlington very nearly 20 years. The West Mountain Inn became a second home for Darryl's entire Family. Darryl was a caring and passionate about children. Over the years this passion led her to foster over 42 children. She was a member of the Northshire Interfaith Council and with her husband owned and operated CURVES in Manchester. She enjoyed traveling especially to Las Vegas and Philadelphia to spend time with her children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed music and played a variety of the brass instruments with the trumpet being her instrument of choice. She loved her family and cherished times spent with her grandchildren. Darryl is survived by her children Nichole Hammond of Las Vegas, Kendall Robbins and her husband Jonathan of Philadelphia, Karl Davis of Middlebury, VT, Bibek Davis of Sunderland, and her father Carl Hermansky, brothers Troy Hermansky of Sunderland and Jeff Hermansky and his wife Natalie of Lander, Wyoming, her sister Kim Ferguson of Balston, Spa, NY and grandchildren Levyn and Kallen Hammond. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney H. Davis who passed away July 12, 2009, mother June Hermansky and brothers Brett and Clay Hermansky. A celebration of the life of Darryl J. Davis will be held Monday February 4, 2019 at 4pm at the Federated Church of East Arlington. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Darryl's memory may be made to the Bennington County Foster Parent Association, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255 or directly to the family by searching "Darryl J Davis Family Relief Fund" at www.gofundme.com To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 2, 2019