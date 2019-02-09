|
Henry Joseph Campbell, 75, a resident of Stark Street passed away February 7, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Henry was born in Bennington on December 10, 1943 the son of the late Richard Campbell and Viola Sanders and attended North Bennington schools. Henry worked for Stanley Tools retiring after 33 years of service. Henry enjoyed dancing and a good party with family and friends. He loved country music and enjoyed traveling to Florida where he also lived for a short time. Henry is survived by his children Sharon Marie Campbell and her significant other Albert LaCross of Hoosick Falls and Fred Martin Joseph Campbell and his significant other Maggie Kardurelis of Troy, NY, his brother John Campbell of Catskill, NY, his sister-in-law Marion Campbell of Bennington, grandchildren Vincent Joseph Redcross and Savannah Marie Redcross, close friend Maureen Wilt, step-children, Connie Russell and Wanda Charles both of Hoosick Falls, Arnold Russell of Bennington and Fran Beagle of Cambridge, NY and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his former wife Clara Luther Campbell and brother Art Campbell, Sr. Funeral services for Henry will be held Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 11am Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will be held in Hoosick Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Tuesday February 12, 2019 from 5-7pm when the family will be in attendance. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Henry's memory may be made to the , c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 9, 2019