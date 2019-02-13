|
Kathleen Kelley McAllister, age 80, of Arlington, Vermont, died on February 10, 2019, at her residence. Kit attended elementary school in Richmond, MA, and later graduated in 1958 from Fox Hollow School, Lenox, MA. Kit was an avid gardener and perennial caregiver. In 1998, she and her husband, Alfred McAllister, bought and operated the Arlington Manor House, a small resident care facility. The couple later converted the business into a quaint, New England style, bed & breakfast, which also operated under the same name. Kit was an active member of her community. She supported local schools and their sports teams as well as civic and religious organizations. An early marriage to Robert H. Miller, Jr. ended in divorce. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Alfred McAllister; her daughters Deborah Porcarelli (Tony) and Carol Massoni (Donald); her grandson Max Massoni; her brother Edward Kelley and her sister Joan Kopperl. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Federated Church of East Arlington, 91 Ice Pond Road, East Arlington, VT 05250. Contributions in lieu of flowers, can be made in Kathleen's name to the Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 VT Route 7A, Arlington, VT 05250 or Deerfield Valley Community Cares, P.O. Box #5, Wilmington, VT 05363.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 13, 2019