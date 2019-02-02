|
Patricia K McAward, mother of six children and long time resident of Arlington Vermont passed away on January 28th, 2019. Pat was born in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, New York in 1929 by parents Patrick and Nora Kennedy. She is loved and survived by her sons Brian, Douglas, Stephen, James, daughter Sheila, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Pat was known for her generosity and unconditional love. She will live forever in the hills of Beartown, Vermont with her husband Jim.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 2, 2019