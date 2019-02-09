|
|
Robert Alexander was born in the Bronx, NY on December 1, 1934 to Alexander Alexander and Louise (Freeze) Alexander. He lived in Yonkers, NY where he attended Roosevelt High School. He married Gloria Patchen Alexander on September 20, 1958 and they spent 60 great years together, traveling in this country and abroad, attending the theater, ballets, concerts and taking cruises. Bob, as Robert was known, attended St. Lawrence and Pace Universities and graduated from Southern Vermont College in Bennington. He worked as a credit reporter for Dun and Bradstreet and as a credit advisor for Chemical Bank, as well as assistant to the credit manager in Marubeni- a Japanese trading company in New York City. In addition, he worked as the credit manager for Carvel in Yonkers. He was the owner/manager of the Candlelight Motel in Arlington. Bob Alexander delivered Meals On Wheels for a number of years and volunteered in the Russell Collection at the Martha Canfield Library in Arlington. He served on the Select Board in Sunderland and as Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals. He was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and served on the Vestry of St James Episcopal Church in Arlington. A funeral service will be held Saturday March 9th at 10am at St. James Episcopal Church in Arlington, VT. Visitation will take place on Friday March 8th from 5 to 7pm at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Arlington Chapel, Historic Rt. 7A Arlington, VT. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. James Episcopal Church or the American Association of University Women c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 9, 2019