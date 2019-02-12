|
Ruth E. Hoy, beloved mother of Pamela R. Hoy passed away Monday, January 28th, 2019 at her home on Hunt Street in Bennington.
Ruth was born in Petosky, Michigan to Edward F. Horst and Elta Horst (Andrews). The family moved to Bennington early in Ruth's life. She graduated from Ben-Hi in 1938. Ruth married Vincent J. Hoy in 1939 and divorced in 1963. Her life was filled with work, her home, good friends and lots of volunteering. Ruth was always an independent, strong, determined and community minded person. She was a life-long member of the Eastern Star, a precious mother, a wonderful lady and a true friend. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Pam and partner Pamela Guetti. Besides her daughter, Ruth leaves a brother, Edward Horst of Chandler, AZ, a sister, Veneta Mistretta of Sunnyvale, CA, two nephews, Greg Pritchard, Larry Mistretta and several cousins.
God bless Hospice workers, Rebecca, Julie, Bob, Chuck and Linda. Funeral services were provided by Mahar & Son Funeral Home.
Burial was private.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 12, 2019