Mrs. Alice (Moncecchi) Badorini, 86, of Adams, died Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
She was born in Berbenno, Province of Sondrio, Italy, on April 6, 1932, a daughter of the late Simone and Margherita Moncecchi, and came to the United States at age 15. She attended schools in Italy and Adams.
Alice last worked at the former Waverly Fabrics in Adams for over 15 years, until retiring in 1991. Earlier, she had worked at the former Sprague Electric Co. in North Adams, and the former Dewey & Almy Corp. in Adams. She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II , and of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church, in Adams. She was a member of the St. Thomas Rosary Sodality, the Sons of Italy, and the Adams Senior Center. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, knitting, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed making Sunday dinners for her family, and loved the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.
Her husband, Ferruccio Badorini, whom she married on September 24, 1955, died on January 22, 1998. She is survived by two daughters, Carla Rougeau and her husband, Will, of Adams; and Tina Krzynowek and her husband, Ed, of Pittsfield; two sons, Mark Badorini and his wife, Shannon, of Cheshire; and Michael Badorini and his wife, Dawn, of Florence, MA; one brother, Dino Moncecchi of Monroe, MI; eight grandchildren, including Maria, Amanda, Brad, Katelyn, Justin, Kelsey, Marissa and Dominic; one great granddaughter, Lily; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Fabio Moncecchi.
The funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 8th, at 8:00 AM from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams, celebrated by Rev. William F. Cyr. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 7 PM in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Adams Council on Aging, 3 Hoosac St. Adams, MA 01220. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019