Barbara B. Thorpe, 78 of Great Barrington died Saturday February 9, 2019 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Barbara was born on April 20, 1940 in Clayton MA daughter of Donald Sr. and Edna (Soldati) Amstead. She was a graduate of Mount Everett Regional High School class of 1958. Barbara worked for many years as a nurses aid for Kimball Farms, Great Barrington nursing homes, Fairview Hospital, Berkshire Hills in Monterey and private duty for Mrs. Austin. Barbara was a communicant of Sheffield Chapel, taught Sunday School at the Monterey Congregational Church, was a former member of the West Stockbridge Sportsmen's Club Board of Directors and enjoyed knitting. Barbara is survived by her grandson Michael L. Thorpe Jr. of Great Barrington. Barbara is predeceased by her son Michael Lee Thorpe Sr. of Great Barrington and by two brothers, Donald Amstead Jr. of Monterey and Bruce Amstead of Pittsfield.
In keeping with Barbara's wishes there are no services. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Barbara's memory may be made to S.B.V.A.S. in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019