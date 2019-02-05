|
|
Beverly A. Pellizzaro 75, of Pittsfield died on her parent's anniversary, February 1st at Kimball Farms Nursing Care with her family by her side, after a long courageous battle with dystonia and metastatic breast cancer.
Born in Pittsfield on Dec. 17, 1943 daughter of Adolphe and Josephine Salvadore, she was a graduate of St. Mary's School in Lee, the former Williams High School (1962) in Stockbridge, and Hairdressing school in Worcester, MA.
Beverly worked for many years at Dot & Jan's Salon in Lenox and at Styles by Martina in Pittsfield. She also had many private clients.
Beverly was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield and a member of Our Lady Oratory at St. Mary's Church in Lee, a CCD teacher at Mount Carmel Church in Pittsfield for 22 years before its' closing. Additionally, Bev was a quilter, bowler, Mary Kay Consultant and a member of a ladies lunch group.
Bev will be remembered for her inspirational attitude of courage, faith, strength and perseverance.
She leaves her daughter, Amy Borezoski (George) of Pittsfield; brothers: Marty Salvadore (Pat) of Stockbridge, Jim Salvadore of Great Barrington, nephew Todd Salvadore of Virginia and niece Tracy Salvadore of Stockbridge and many cousins and dear friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7th, 10AM at St. Joseph's Church in Stockbridge with a Liturgy of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St Joseph's Cemetery in Stockbridge.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm at the Kelly Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires or Moments House, both in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St. Lee, MA 01238.
The family gratefully acknowledges the staff and caregivers at Kimball Farms Nursing Home and Hospice Care of the Berkshires for their care, support and friendship.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019