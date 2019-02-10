|
|
Cecile Johnson Lovejoy of North Easton, MA, formerly of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 2, after a period of declining health.
Cecile was born in North Clarendon, VT, on June 30, 1927, the daughter of Ernest and Alma (Rogers) Bonin. She moved to Pittsfield in 1937 and attended Notre Dame School in its inaugural year. She graduated from Pittsfield High School and was employed as a secretary at General Electric. After raising her family, she worked at Sears.
In 1948, Cecile married Herbert Johnson, and they had two daughters, Kathleen McDonough (Edward) and Jean Donlon (Stephen). Herbert predeceased her in 1976. In 1978, she married George Lovejoy and welcomed three stepchildren - James Lovejoy (Ellie), Kathleen Galvez (Jorge), and Dr. Anne Lovejoy.
In addition to her husband and children, Cecile leaves behind nine grandchildren; Benjamin Loveless (Sarah), Sara Johnson, Laura and Michael Terry, Jamie and Peter Lovejoy, Michael Galvez (Rachel), Heather McDonough Hoagland (Christopher), and Kristin McDonough DeVries (Brett), as well as three much-loved great-grandchildren; Beckett and Andeanna Loveless, and Kai Hoagland.
Cecile enjoyed long walks, drives in the countryside, square dancing, classical music, and decorating her home. She was also an accomplished seamstress.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 191 Elm St., Pittsfield. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pittsfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Copley at Stoughton, 380 Sumner St., Stoughton, MA 02072.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019