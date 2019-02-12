|
Charles "Chuck" Joseph Driscoll, 86, 100 South Prospect Street, Lee, MA, 01238 and 5302 SE 66th, Ave., Okeechobee, Florida 34974, died on Sunday January 6th, 2019 after an emergency surgery to repair an aortic aneurism. Three days earlier he had golfed 18 holes with his weekly league. His physical body could not keep up with his indomitable spirit that loved life. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by many family members at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute in Ft. Pierce, Florida.
Chuck was born on October, 6th, 1932, in Pittsfield, MA to Richard and Mary Purcell Driscoll. He was a graduate of Lee High School and Cranwell Preparatory School in Lenox, MA, where he excelled in hockey and football. Chuck received a full scholarship to Holy Cross, which he declined so he could voluntarily enlist in the US Army in 1952 during the Korean War. After his military service, he attended Bryant College and later graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor in Business Management. He married the former Marjorie Stetson, of Cranston, Rhode Island in 1958. Chuck and Marjorie would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on January 25, 2019.
Chuck was employed for thirty years in the Purchasing Dept. of Kimberly Clark Paper Mill in Lee, MA. After retirement, Chuck and his youngest son, Todd Driscoll, purchased Berkshire Fence Company where he worked as the General Manager for thirty years. Chuck was the heart and soul of Berkshire Fence. He was the first person to open the doors in the morning and the last one to lock up in the afternoon. He was so proud of the success of Berkshire Fence. In 1966, Chuck was honored to have been one of the original members on the Board of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. He had a sense of loyalty for the Berkshires along with a desire to protect and preserve the land where he proudly called home for most of his 86 years. He served the Town of Lee on the Board of Selectman from the late 1960's and 1970's. His passions were many: Golf, fishing, travel (especially cruises) but most of all his family. He enjoyed spending winters in Okeechobee, and Ft. Myers, Florida, on the boat fishing and loving life. Chuck worked hard, loved life and made friends wherever he went. He was fun loving, proud of his accomplishments, full of integrity, and was the one in the crowd that could tell a great joke.
To his family he leaves a legacy of a life well lived, filled with love, laughter and devotion. He will be missed so very much. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Marjorie Driscoll, daughters Kathy King of Lee , MA , Sharon Brauns of Punta Gorda, FL, and sons, Richard Driscoll, Lee, MA ,Todd Driscoll and wife, Amanda Driscoll of Pittsfield, MA. His grandchildren: Brennan King, Pittsfield, MA, Britanie King, Lee, MA, Lisa Middlebrook and husband, J. Ward, Bloomfield, CT, Erika Brauns, Boulder, CO, and Ally Brauns , Amherst, MA. Matthew Driscoll, Lee, MA, Meghan Driscoll, Boston, MA, Jacob Driscoll, Pittsfield, MA , Charley and Griffin Driscoll, Pittsfield MA. Great-Grandchildren Carter and Callie King, Pittsfield, MA. Chuck was predeceased by his two grandsons, Bryan Middlebrook and Todd Middlebrook.
A Celebration of Chuck's Life Ceremony and Burial will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2019