Claire Cox Lowenthal, 99, of Lenox, Massachusetts died peacefully in her sleep on February 8, 2019.
Born December 11, 1919 in St. Louis, Missouri to Raymond J. Cox and Klaire Hasgall Cox, Claire was raised by her grandmother in Beverly Hills, California. She knew from the age of 10 that she wanted to be a newspaper reporter and, undeterred by the fact that there were very few women reporters in the 1940's, she did. Claire graduated from UCLA in 1941 and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 1942. After a brief stint with the Daily News in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Claire became a reporter for the Baltimore Sun for several years then worked for the United Press (later United Press International) first in Chicago, and later in New York where she met and married Max Lowenthal, a New York Times reporter. It was an unusual place for a woman at that time - the noisy press room - the typewriters, western union teletype, phones ringing and people yelling. Claire forged ahead, keeping her sense of humor, and by her hard work and skill as a reporter, slowly earning the respect and admiration of her male peers.
Claire was a reporter, feature writer and columnist. She received the New York Newspaper Women's Club award for her work on the sinking of the Andrea Doria in 1956, and she covered the second Alger Hiss trial, and many other courtroom dramas. It gave Claire - with her irreverent sense of humor - great pleasure to tell of the award she won for her writing about a nudist colony. Claire also wrote a regular religion column for UPI and later for 10 years for Copley News Service.
The author of a dozen books and nonbooks on subjects ranging from rainy day fun for kids to religion in the public schools, Claire was inquisitive and precise as a writer and reporter. Her intelligence and great sense of humor were apparent, and feistiness was her hallmark.
Claire had her own public relations firm in Putnam County New York for 10 years, and while living there (in Patterson, NY) she served on the local environmental commission and participated in the committee that wrote a new charter for Putnam County.
Through 54 years of marriage Max Lowenthal encouraged Claire to continue to use her maiden (professional) name. They shared their passion for writing by publishing a newspaper together in Heritage Hills, a large condominium development in Sommers, New York before moving to Kimball Farms in 2002. Max died in 2005, but Claire continued her newspaper work, writing for the Berkshire Eagle and the Advocate, and assisting in the production of nonprofit newsletters for many organizations, including St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Lenox Library, Ventfort Hall and Kimball Farms.
In 2007 Claire was confirmed into the Episcopal Church and made St Stephen's , Pittsfield, her church home. She was involved, until her health prevented it, in many parish activities. In 2012 Claire received the "Standing on Her Shoulders Award" from the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts in recognition of her bold and inspiring life, marked by her significant accomplishments in journalism.
Claire continued to be defined by her work and not her age. She was a pioneer, paving the path for other women journalists after her, and she was fun. Claire had strong opinions on most things - and they came from her extensive reading, tv news watching and her innate intellect. She loved to debate and discuss, and she loved a good story.
Claire was predeceased by all of the members of her family.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services to honor the life of Claire Cox Lowenthal will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Kimball Farms Residents Association Staff Appreciation Fund in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019