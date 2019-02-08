|
Colleen Margaret Kidney, 61 of 67 Dean Street, Cheshire, MA, died February 6, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on June 29, 1957, she was a daughter of the late William J. and Margaret M. Yost Kidney.
Colleen was a 1975 graduate of Taconic High School and a 1979 graduate of Berkshire Community College Nursing Program. She went on to receive her Bachelors Degree in Nursing in 1999 from Florida Institute University in Miami, FL.
She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Berkshire Medical Center until 2010, due to ill health. She previously worked at Baptist Hospital in Miami for 18 years and also worked at Hillcrest Commons.
Ms. Kidney belonged to the MS Society in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and the Massachusetts Nurses Association. A communicant of St. Joseph Church, Pittsfield and St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Cheshire, she enjoyed spending time outside hiking, rollerblading and mountain biking.
Colleen leaves behind her life partner, Alan B. LaRoche of Cheshire, MA; her sister, Malita K. Lahey of Pittsfield; her nephew David Lahey of Pittsfield; life-long friend, Meta Boraski Quell of West Sand Lake, NY; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn M. Valenti and her husband Steven and their children, Michael and Evan Valenti.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Colleen M. Kidney will be held, SUNDAY, February 10, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 BRADFORD STREET, PITTSFIELD. There will be a prayer service held at 6:00pm, by Rev. Matthew Guidi, Pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019