ADAMS - Constance "Connie" E. Hagen, 90, of Adams, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her home. Born in Adams on September 7, 1928, was the daughter of the late Emil and Anna Plue Pinsonneault. She attended Adams schools and then became first employed with the former Sprague Electric Co. in North Adams, followed by opening her own business, Connie's News Room on Park Street in Adams. Her final employment was as a Dental Assistant and office manager for the late Dr. Frederick Foster in Adams for over thirty five years. Connie was a
past communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Adams. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dog Peeps! Her husband Eugene "Gene" Hagen, whom she married on September 5, 1946, died September 8, 2014. She is survived by a son; Michael G. Hagen and his wife Janet of Adams, a daughter; Darlene Blanchard and her husband
Harvey "Butch" Blanchard of Adams. Connie has three grandchildren, Michael J. Hagen and his wife Megan of Adams, Amanda Hagen of Adams, and Stephen Kleiner of Australia. She also has two great grandchildren, Nolan and Sabrina Hagen. She was predeceased by a grandson, Richard "Rick" Kleiner. Services for Connie will take place Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St.,Adams, MA 01220, with the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Donations in her memory can be made to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019