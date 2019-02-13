|
|
Mr. David "Ollie" Cohen, 81, of Pittsfield passed away on February 11, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on December 29, 1937, the son of the late Hyman and Juliette Cohen, he was a 1955 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Soon after graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving honorably for two years.
David retired from the former Eaton Paper Co, in Pittsfield, MA after 28 years of faithful employment. He later worked for the State of Massachusetts at Berkshire Community College.
A lifelong resident of Pittsfield, David enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball with several local teams. He also enjoyed assisting the coach for the American Legion Team. He was an avid supporter of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed thoroughbred horse racing.
Mr. Cohen is survived by his brother, Dennis and his wife Carolyn, of Ellington, CT; his niece, Deborah Jansen, her friend Jim Castellano, her children, Jacob and Amelia of Ponte Verde, FL.; his nephew, Steven Cohen, his wife, Flo, their children, Matthew, Emily, and Andrew of Ellington, CT.; his niece Sherry White, her husband Gregory, their children Bradley, Alex, and Kelly of Ellington, CT. He also leaves many good friends, especially Terry MacCartney and Ed Kelly. We will all miss David very much.
Our many thanks to the staff at Lee HealthCare, Lee, MA., for their professional and compassionate care given to David during his stay there.
Funeral Notice: Calling hours for Mr. David "Ollie" Cohen will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7. Burial with full military honors will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , in care of Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019