Mr. David E. Bourdon, 59, of Adams, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born in North Adams on February 6, 1960, a son of Wilfred and Beatrice (Corbiere) Bourdon, Jr. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from Hoosac Valley High School. He then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from the former North Adams State College.
Mr. Bourdon worked as a computer analyst for the federal government in Maryland.
He was an avid gamer, enjoying video and board games.
Besides his parents of Adams, he is survived by two brothers, Wilfred R. Bourdon, III and his wife Beth of Adams and James Bourdon and his wife Cassandra of Westford, MA; three sisters, Elizabeth Mullen and her husband James of Walpole, Jeanne Fitzgerald and her husband Stephen of Adams and Judith Horton and her husband Wayne of Adams. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The funeral will be held on Friday, February 15th at 9:00 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.
Burial will be at a later date in the spring.
Calling hours are Thursday from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019