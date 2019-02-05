|
Diane Arlene (Wiles) Miller, 60 of North Adams, passed away peacefully at her home February 03, 2019. Born May 7, 1958 in North Adams, daughter of Frank E Wiles, Sr. and Phyllis Dorothy (Goodrich) Wiles of Williamstown, Diane attended Williamstown schools graduating from Mt Greylock class of 1976. Diane attended BCC later as a working mother focusing on a career in accounting and business management.
Diane leaves her husband, Norbert A Miller, who she married July 16, 1977; Diane was proud to be a devoted wife for over 41 years.
Diane began working for Williams College in 1986 as a dish washer, also accepting a job as a temporary secretary for the Williams College Credit Union; Diane was an intelligent, hard working woman who would later manage the Credit Union for over 25 years working for the college until her death.
Besides her husband, Diane leaves two children, Chad A. Miller and his wife Mandy of North Adams, and a daughter, Jill S. Miller of North Adams. Diane also leaves a grandson, Wesley J Therrien of North Adams, who she adored more than any one heart possible. Becoming a mother and grandmother was life to Diane, and she cherished every moment she had with her family. Diane also leaves two stepsons Aaron J Chick of Boston, and Jason Macauley of Methuen, MA.
Survivors also include three brothers, Frank E Wiles Jr of Pittsfield; Alan Wiles and his wife Laurie of Cheshire; David Wiles and his partner Billie- Jo of Bennington. Two sisters- Elizabeth (Wiles) Garcia and her husband Jorge of Pittsfield; and Nancy (Wiles) Griffin and her husband Tim of Pownal.
Diane enjoyed traveling and motorcycles with her husband, beautiful flowers, the mamas and the papas, her fur herd she loved dearly, and her ever growing collection of Christmas cactus' she protected fiercely just to watch them bloom once a year to marvel at how beautiful she thought they were. Diane was a woman who knew what she stood for, kept a strong moral compass, and believed in the bonds of loyalty, love, and family.
Diane is predeceased by her father Frank Sr., who died July 29, 1985 and her mother Phyllis, who died Feb 28, 2017 and a sister in law Susan Wiles.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Diane Miller will be Thursday February 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at White Oaks Congregational Church. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Wednesday from 5-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019