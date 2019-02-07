|
Donald J. Smith, 23, of Pittsfield died Monday, February 4, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Donny was born in Pittsfield on August 9, 1995, the son of Lamar and Laurie (Decelles) Smith. He was a 2013 graduate of Taconic High School, and then attended the Rob Roy Academy in Woonsocket, RI. He graduated as a Master Barber in 2014, and then returned to Pittsfield to work with his father at Shear Magic Inc. on Elm St.
Donny was kind-natured, he loved to make people laugh, and had an easy going spirit about him. He had an infectious smile and all who knew Donny will surely miss him. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved his truck and music. Over the years, Donny and his family took many cruises and vacations to Florida and Myrtle Beach, and he enjoyed the time he was able to spend travelling.
When he was younger, Donny played basketball as well as baseball, and grew up to be a devoted Yankees fan. He also enjoyed skiing and playing golf with his dad.
From a young age, Donny was a hard worker. He spent many seasons working side by side with his parents and brothers at the Bonnie Brae Campground, a business that has been in the Smith family for most of Donny's life.
Besides his parents, Donny leaves his brother Sam Smith of Pittsfield, his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Lucille Decelles of Lenox, and his paternal grandmother, Sharon Smith of Florida. He also leaves his aunts and uncles, Larry and Kari Decelles of Boston, Ed and Nancy Decelles of Pittsfield, David Decelles, Dianne Decelles and Kelly Gonzalez, all of Florida, and many cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Smith, in 2009.
At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service for Donny will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery, with Fr. Peter Naranjo of the BMC Spiritual Care team, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donny's memory may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital or the Boston Harbor Ronald McDonald House, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. Both organizations hold a special place in the hearts of the Smith Family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019