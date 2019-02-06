|
Eileen A Kerns, age 78 of Suwanee, Georgia, formerly of Cheshire, MA died January 26, 2018. She was born in Adams, MA on June 6, 1940. She is the daughter of Henry and Antionette (Martel) Bator both deceased. Eileen's siblings are: brother Henry Bator Jr. (deceased), sister Shirley Papas of Adams, MA, brother Bernard Bator of Cheshire, MA and brother Garry Bator (deceased). Eileen was married in St Mary of Assumption Catholic church, Cheshire, MA on June 16, 1962.
Eileen was a Registered Nurse. She was also a dedicated homemaker and very active in the Catholic Church. She was a loving wife and devoted mother who worked tirelessly for her family's well- being. She had a very busy life including volunteer work with the Right to Life movement and St Vincent de Paul, living in the Philippines and England, traveling through-out the world, and owning a craft store. She was vice president of Emergency Pregnancy Services. She touched many people in her life. Eileen passed away after a long duration of Alzheimer's Disease. She will be missed by all.
Eileen is survived by her husband Kenneth H. Kerns Sr. (retired US Navy Officer), daughter Mary E. Orr of Lawrenceville, GA, son Kenneth H Kerns Jr. of Suwanee GA, son Kevin J Kerns of San Jose, CA, daughter Susan A Seley of Pasadena, CA, and son Michael D. Kerns of Suwanee, GA, She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 8:45 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Cheshire, celebrated by Rev. Matthew Guidi, Pastor.
Eileen will be buried in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams, MA, following the funeral.
Calling hours are Friday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, care of the Catholic Church of St. Monica, 1700 Buford Highway Duluth, Georgia 30097.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019