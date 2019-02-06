|
Eugene R. Norton, 79, of Becket, died Sunday morning, February 3, 2019 at the Lee HealthCare at Laurel Lake.
Born in Meriden, CT on August 14, 1939, Eugene was the son of Wallace R. and Dorothy Smith Norton. Eugene was raised and educated in the local schools.
Mr. Norton married the former Melva Sala December 29, 1979 and together shared in many wonderful adventures and memories.
Eugene was a man of many talents; self-taught in most things, especially favoring welding and playing lead guitar for Bob Sweet. Eugene was a gracious and giving guy, quick to lend a helping hand to his many friends.
Besides his wife, Mr. Norton leaves behind his three step-children: Jean-Louis Olivieri, Carmela Nicole Olivieri and Jennifer Lauren Norton, as well as, six step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Additionally, those left behind to treasure Eugene's memory are his large circle of friends who will miss his quick wit and sense of humor.
Funeral Services for Eugene Norton will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 8, at St. Mary's Church in Lee, with A Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Brian McGrath, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held Friday morning from 9AM until 10:30AM at the Kelly Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019