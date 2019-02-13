|
Fleurette Therese Puyia, age 85, of Essex Street, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home. She was born in Salem, MA on August 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Louis H. and Eva LaBelle Pelletier. She was educated in Pittsfield schools.
Primarily a homemaker, Fleurette had worked at the former Elmvale Worsted Wool Company. She was a communicant of the former Mount Carmel Church. She enjoyed traveling out of town, shopping and going to church. Starting at the age of 11, Fleurette helped raise her sister with special needs, Muriel Mary Pelletier, for 46 years.
Mrs. Puyia married Joseph C. Puyia on May 21, 1957, he died on February 23, 1997.
Mrs. Puyia is survived by her two sons: Louis Puyia, and Vito Puyia, both of Pittsfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her three brothers: Ludovic, Chandonnet, and Henry Pelletier and her sister, Muriel Mary Pelletier.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2019 at 9:15 AM at the DERY FUNERAL HOME with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church with Rev. Geoffrey Deeker, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be THURSDAY from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019