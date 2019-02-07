|
Mr. Francis X. Kushi, 80, of Pittsfield passed away on January 30, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on May 2, 1938 the son of Joseph Sr. and Agnes Borden Kushi, he attended St. Joseph High School and graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, NY. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from Syracuse University.
Mr. Kushi was a US Marine Corps Veteran.
Francis was employed by General Electric for 25 years of his career before moving to Florida to work for Harris Corporation. He later returned to New England working for Sanders Corporation.
He had a love for model trains and amateur radio along with being a big Red Sox fan.
Mr. Kushi was predeceased by his wife, the former Rosemary Garley, whom he married on May 11, 1963, she passed away on December 5, 2017. He leaves a son Michael Kushi of Chuluota, FL; daughter Kathleen Hollins of Coto De Caza, CA, and four grandchildren, Brittney Kushi, Jennifer Kushi, Cooper Hollins, and Zuri Hollins. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Kushi and James Kushi.
Funeral Notice: Funeral Services for Mr. Francis X. Kushi will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the Dwyer Funeral Home will be Friday evening, February 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , in care of Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019