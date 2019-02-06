|
Gail M. O'Brien, 72 of North Adams, MA passed away suddenly on February 4, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center. Gail was born on January 12, 1947 daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina Bagdonas. She graduated from Drury High School and worked for Harry Pierpan Insurance. Later, she worked for Sprague Electric Company until leaving to raise her family. She would later work as a preschool teacher at Joanie's Small World Nursery School and finish her career managing the North Adams Federal Credit Union.
She leaves her husband, Ronald O'Brien of North Adams, whom she was married to for 51 years; her daughter Colleen Kucinski and her husband Mark Kucinski of Holyoke; and her son James (Jim) O'Brien and his wife Heather (Coussoule) O'Brien of Florida, MA. She also leaves her three grandchildren, who were shining lights, Aleksander Kucinski, Gregory Kucinski, and Hadlee O'Brien. She now joins her special angel and daughter, Erin Lynn O'Brien, who predeceased her in 1991.
Gail was a life-long communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church (formerly St. Anthony of Padua). She will be remembered for her strong commitment to her Catholic faith, her devotion to her family and generous heart to those in need.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Gail O'Brien will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS - WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019