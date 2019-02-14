|
|
Geoffrey David Pawlowski, 30 of North Adams, MA died Monday February 11, 2019 at mother's home.
He was born in Waterville, Maine on April 3, 1988 son of Steven V. Pawlowski and Lois M. (Campbell) Daunis. He attended public schools in Palmer, MA and graduated from Palmer High School with the class of 2006 and graduated from Westfield State University.
Geoffrey was last employed as a Community Organizer with the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition. He also worked at Jiminy Peak Resort.
Geoffrey enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, disc-golfing, writing and drawing. He was also a great lover of alternative films and music.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather- Lois and Michael Daunis of North Adams, and his father, Steven Pawlowski of Palmer, MA. He also leaves three stepsisters including Emily Daunis and her husband, Dan Wallis of North Adams; Beth Daunis and her husband, Philip Lipman of Tucson, AZ and Eleanor Michaud and her husband, Andre of Lexington, MA; and seven nieces and nephews including Simon, Cole, Meryl, Forrest, Estelle, Clara and Mira. He will be dearly missed by Aunts Jane, Karin, Joan, and Barbara.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life for Geoffrey Pawlowski will be held Saturday February 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the First Congregational Church of North Adams. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ROOTS North Berkshire Teen Center with checks made out to New Hope United Methodist Church with ROOTS in memo in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019