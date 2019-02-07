|
Mrs. Geraldine A. (Rupprecht) Roberts, 95, of Adams, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility in Pittsfield.
One of seven children, she was born in Adams on December 13, 1923, to the late William and Rachel (Fairweather) Rupprecht. She attended schools in Adams.
She was a graduate of the Charles H. McCann Licensed Practical Nurse Program, devoting many years caring for patients at the former North Adams Regional Hospital, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and private duty nursing.
She was a lifetime communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Adams, where she was a member of the Rosary Sodality and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was very active in the church bake sales, annual bazaars and Brownie Troop activities. Geraldine's greatest joy in life was her family who she gave a lifetime of love and devotion. Her love was unconditional for everyone she knew in life, including the many years of love and care she gave to her parents, aunts, uncles and siblings. She truly was an example of "Selflessness" to all who knew her.
She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Roberts of Pittsfield, Barbara Dupee of North Adams and Mary Samuelson of Southampton, MA; her son, William Roberts of Boiling Springs, SC; a sister Myrtice Gagne of Adams; twelve grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband William Roberts; two brothers, Patrick and William; and by three sisters, Marie, Margaret and Dorothy.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, at 11:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. John Paul Charity Center, P.O. Box 231, Adams, MA 01220.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019