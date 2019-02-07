Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church
McKinley Square, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine A. Roberts


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine A. Roberts Obituary
Mrs. Geraldine A. (Rupprecht) Roberts, 95, of Adams, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility in Pittsfield.

One of seven children, she was born in Adams on December 13, 1923, to the late William and Rachel (Fairweather) Rupprecht. She attended schools in Adams.

She was a graduate of the Charles H. McCann Licensed Practical Nurse Program, devoting many years caring for patients at the former North Adams Regional Hospital, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and private duty nursing.

She was a lifetime communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Adams, where she was a member of the Rosary Sodality and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was very active in the church bake sales, annual bazaars and Brownie Troop activities. Geraldine's greatest joy in life was her family who she gave a lifetime of love and devotion. Her love was unconditional for everyone she knew in life, including the many years of love and care she gave to her parents, aunts, uncles and siblings. She truly was an example of "Selflessness" to all who knew her.

She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Roberts of Pittsfield, Barbara Dupee of North Adams and Mary Samuelson of Southampton, MA; her son, William Roberts of Boiling Springs, SC; a sister Myrtice Gagne of Adams; twelve grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband William Roberts; two brothers, Patrick and William; and by three sisters, Marie, Margaret and Dorothy.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, at 11:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.

Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.

There are no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. John Paul Charity Center, P.O. Box 231, Adams, MA 01220.

The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.