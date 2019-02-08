Home

Helen Sophie Reeves Obituary
Helen Sophie Reeves, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of William "Bill" C. Reeves entered into eternal rest Monday, February 4, 2019. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL.

Helen was born May 10, 1942 in Adams, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Walter Petronick and Genevieve Wilusz Petronick. She previously worked at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and was a homemaker. Helen enjoyed painting, knitting and gardening. She was a member of old St. Andrews Church.

She is survived by her two sons, James R. Wojcik (Tracey) of Cheshire, MA, Timothy A. Wojcik (Nikki) of Columbia, SC; two-stepdaughters, Wendy Cardillo (Charles) of Richmond, MA, Cheryl Ann Smith of Ocala, FL; four sisters; fourteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Old St. Andrew's Church Cemetery Fund, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC, 29414.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019
