Herbert A. Gaupman passed away February 5, 2019 at Whittier Nursing Home. Born December 9, 1931 in Saratoga Springs, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Esther Gaupman.
Herbert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (Betty), Children Katherine (James) Littrell of Trooper PA, Ellen Cohen of Norwich NY and Richard (Christine) Gaupman of Middletown, NY, a sister Rosemarie Robarge of Broussard, LA , 3 grandchildren Christopher and Kirsten Littrell and Rachel Cohen and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister Maryann and brother Frederick.
Herb served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 in the army. He received his undergrad education from Oswego State University and graduate education from Buffalo State. He taught Industrial Arts at Chatham Central School until retirement in 1990. He also was the Boy Scoutmaster for Chatham Troop 112 and a communicant of St. James Catholic Church
After retirement Herb volunteered his time at the food pantry and delivering meals on wheels. He spent many hours working in his vegetable garden and helping Betty canning and freezing the many vegetables picked from the garden. He was very proud when his son Richard received the rank of Eagle Scout, his grandson Christopher also received the rank of Eagle Scout.
Family will receive friends on Saturday the 9th from 9:30am till 11am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am at Saint James Church.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Herb's name may be made to the Canaan Volunteer Fire Company2126 Route 203 Canaan, NY 12029. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019