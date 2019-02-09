|
|
Irene Helen (Gage) Connor, 94, of East Longmeadow, MA and former longtime resident of Adams, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born in Adams, MA on February 29, 1924, daughter of John and Anna (Pliska) Gage. She attended Adams schools and graduated from the Adams High School.
Irene was last employed at Roberts Company Clothing Store until her retirement. She later worked at the North Adams Federal Credit Union and served on its board of directors. Irene's family was her number one priority. She also loved flea marketing with her husband, John, playing BINGO with her friends, and trying her luck at scratch tickets.
She was the widow of John E. Connor, who died September 12, 2006. They were married on April 5, 1973. Irene is survived by one daughter, Lucianne Simonelli Giguere and her husband, Donald, of East Longmeadow, MA, and one son, Carmen J. Simonelli of Pittsfield. She also leaves four grandchildren: Melissa Dittrich and her husband, Christopher, Michael Simonelli and his wife, Caroline, Joseph Giguere and his wife, Kathryn, and Adrienne Giguere; two great granddaughters, Lena Grace Dittrich and Vienna Genevieve Dittrich; as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Carmella Richards, and her former husband, Carmen J. Simonelli.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Irene Connor will be celebrated Tuesday, February 12, at 11:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A calling hour at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA will be Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 9, 2019