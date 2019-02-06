|
Irving Russell Harrington, Jr., 82, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 5, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.
Born in North Adams on February 14, 1936, to the late Irving and Hellen Utting Harrington, he attended local schools.
Mr. Harrington was married to the late Mary Ann Slonski, who he married on June 30, 1962.
He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served in the Korean War.
Mr. Harrington worked for the former Schaeffer-Eaton as a paper cutter for 29 years. He then worked at Canyon Ranch and most recently at Berkshire Truck Stop in maintenance until he retired in 2000.
He enjoyed bowling and playing cards.
He leaves behind his children, Rose M. Pensivy and husband Michael of Dalton; and James E. Harrington of Houston, TX; two grandchildren, Crystal Pensivy and her significant other Anthony Philips of Pittsfield and Michael Pensivy and his significant other Leah Carpenter of Connecticut; as well as three sisters, Charlotte Bellard of New Jersey, Alma Smith of Williamstown, and Barbara Harrington of North Adams. He also leaves behind his future great-grandson.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Doris Gaswell and Margie Rancowski.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Harrington, Jr., will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Dery Funeral Home. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:00am to 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019