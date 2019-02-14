|
|
Mr. James T. Vincent, 83, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on April 30, 1935 the son of Theodore and Madeline McCarthy Vincent, he was a 1952 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
He was a US Army Veteran. He was stationed at Fort Dix, NJ.
Mr. Vincent owned and operated the Home Plate Cafe for 45 years. He had also worked for Pittsfield News.
He is survived by his sister Joyce Heard of Florida, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 6 brothers, Theodore, Richard, John, William, Robert, and Charles Vincent and his sister Janet Carey.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services and burial with full military honors for Mr. James T. Vincent will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019