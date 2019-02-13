|
|
John Kiley, 58, passed away at his home on February 10th after a valiant battle with cancer.
John was born at the Music Inn in the Berkshires and spent his youth traveling between here and California. He returned to the Berkshires in 1981 and met his life partner Sandy Greenspan that year.
John worked as a landscaper and painter for many, including: Gordon Rose, Bernie Fallon, Pillings Landscaping, Foxhollow, Marshall Gaston, Bona Brothers, and on numerous independent projects. In 1993 together with Sandy he purchased and renovated a small home in Housatonic. In 2001 they sold that property and moved to Glendale where John spent the next decade on that larger renovation with the help of friends and local contractors. Later in life he returned to an early passion for working in leather, doing specialty projects for friends. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and always encouraged house guests to join in the fun. He loved gardening, fishing and spending leisure time with family and friends.
John is survived by his life partner, Sandy; his mother, Irene Bona-Pizzi; his uncles: Dan and William Bona; his loving family and his dog Silver.
John is predeceased by his grandparents, Laura and Dan; his father, Francis; his cousin, Jake, and his dogs Skiley and Amber.
Calling hours will be on Saturday morning, February 16th, at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee from 9 - 11AM with a memorial service at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Stockbridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019