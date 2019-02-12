|
|
John Joseph Hickey Jr., 84 of Clarksburg, MA, peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at North Adams Commons, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in North Adams, MA on January 22, 1935 to John Joseph Hickey Sr. and Delina Mary (Bachand) Hickey, John was raised and lived most of his live in North Adams. He attended local schools and graduated from the former St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1953. He then graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1955 with a degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Carol M. (Parmenter) Hickey whom he married on May 11, 1963 in St. Roch's Church in Oxford, MA; his two daughters, Jolie E. Hickey of Vail, CO and Jennifer Wallace, and her husband Richard of West Columbia, TX; two sons, Jeffrey J. Hickey of Malden, MA, and John J. Hickey III, and his wife Deborah (Doyle) of Derby, KS. He also leaves three grandsons, Richard Wallace III, Carter Wallace, and John (Joey) J. Hickey IV; a step-granddaughter Kayla Fisher; cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends. His sister Margaret Cuts The Rope and her husband Clarence are both deceased.
John was a veteran of the US Air Force, and was last employed by the US Postal Service in its North Adams office for over 25 years until his retirement in 2000.
He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and a member of its Adoration group. John was a longtime active communicant of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church where he held many roles, including Eucharistic Minister and CCD instructor. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Throughout his life, John had many interests including scuba diving, karate, photography, computers and coins.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for John J. Hickey Jr. will be celebrated Saturday February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will be held in the Spring of 2019 at the Clarksburg Cemetery. Calling hours at Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals West Chapels 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Friday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Conference in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2019