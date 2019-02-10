|
|
Mr. John "Jack" O'Donnell, 85, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his devoted family.
Jack was born in Pittsfield on January 19, 1934, the son of the late Lawrence and Helen Belcher O'Donnell. He was a 1952 graduate of Pittsfield High School where he played the clarinet in the marching band. While in high school, Jack proudly served 2 years in the US Navy Reserves, then upon graduation, served active duty for 2 years. Following his honorable discharge, Jack returned home to Pittsfield and began working as a motor coach operator. He retired in 1996 from the former Bonanza Bus Lines achieving "Over Two Million Miles Accident Free."
Jack was an avid golfer and a member of Berkshire Hills Country Club. He had an incredible sense of humor, and even in his last days found enjoyment out of making those around him laugh.
Over the years, Jack and his family enjoyed their bi-annual visits to Cape Cod, and they were particularly fond of Dennis Port and Mashpee. They also traveled to Bermuda and Ireland, among other places. Over the last few years, Jack greatly enjoyed his morning coffee routine at Dunkin' Donuts on East St.
Jack married the former Mary "Kathy" Szklasz at Sacred Heart Church on October 17, 1959. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Besides his wife Kathy, Jack is survived by their two children, Laurie O'Donnell of Haverhill and Stephen O'Donnell and his wife Judith of Brunswick, NY, two grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew O'Donnell, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Boudreau in 2013.
SERVICES: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be TUESDAY, Feb. 12th at Sacred Heart Church at 11AM with Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, administrator of St. Mark's Church, officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the mass from 8:30-10:30AM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME of Pittsfield. Burial will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's memory may be made to , in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019