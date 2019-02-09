|
Mr. John V. Supple, age 91, of 140 Melbourne Rd., Pittsfield, formerly of Marian Ave., died Thursday afternoon at the Berkshire Medical Center. One of 9 children, he was born in Floral Park, Long Island, Aug. 19, 1927, the son of the late Edmond F. and Anna V. Kilkenny Supple. Educated in the local Catholic schools, he was drafted upon completing high school at Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, NY in 1946. A member of the Army Air Corps, John participated in the Berlin Airlift while stationed in Germany.
Upon his discharge, John was initially employed at IBM, but he soon joined the General Electric Company in Utica, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Loretta. They moved together to Pittsfield for his work at the G.E. Naval Ordnance Plant here. Employed in both the Poseidon and Polaris guidance missile systems programs, he served aboard different nuclear subs as a civilian employee on various sea trials for several years. John retired in 1992 with a total of 36 years of service.
A U.S. Army Air Corps veteran, John enjoyed playing volleyball in the Berkshire County Men's League until he reached age 65. Additionally, he enjoyed golfing in several leagues at the GEAA and was an avid Yankees fan. John, in his retirement, enjoyed charting and following thoroughbred horse racing at many tracks throughout the country via the web.
He and his wife, the former Loretta G. Closs, would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this coming May 9th.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 4 sons, Michael J. Supple of Belchertown, Ma., Paul V. Supple of Lafayette, Ca., Kenneth F. Supple and John V. Supple, Jr., both of Pittsfield. His two other sons, James and Joseph, died shortly after childbirth. He was the proud grandpa of Tyler, Brendan, Kendall, Cameron, Reagan and Quinn.
He was predeceased by his 8 siblings, Eileen Supple Young, Julia Supple Bull, Edmond Supple III, Marie Supple Rice, Margaret Supple Graham, Gerard Supple, Richard Supple and Paul Supple.
SUPPLE, John V., age 91, died Feb. 7th. Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be MONDAY, Feb. 11th from 5 to 7. Funeral services will be held TUESDAY afternoon beginning at 12:15 from the funeral home followed with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, administrator of St. Mark Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery with full military rites. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 9, 2019