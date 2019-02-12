|
PITTSFIELD- Rev. Levi O. Davenport, passed away February 3 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Colrain, MA on February 25, 1929 the son of Levi O. and Grace Adella Davenport.
Levi was the pastor of the Windsor Congregational Church in Windsor, MA for over 22 years.
He was predeceased by his wife the former Barbara A. Stanley.
He leaves his daughter Linda, two sons Mark and Ben, sister Evelyn and grand children Danielle, Matthew, Samantha, Joel and Zachary.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for Levi will be held at the Windsor Congregational Church at a later date. Burial will be in the West Branch Cemetery in Colrain, MA. WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2019