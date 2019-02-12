Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
Resources
More Obituaries for Levi Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Levi O. Davenport


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Rev. Levi O. Davenport Obituary
PITTSFIELD- Rev. Levi O. Davenport, passed away February 3 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Colrain, MA on February 25, 1929 the son of Levi O. and Grace Adella Davenport.

Levi was the pastor of the Windsor Congregational Church in Windsor, MA for over 22 years.

He was predeceased by his wife the former Barbara A. Stanley.

He leaves his daughter Linda, two sons Mark and Ben, sister Evelyn and grand children Danielle, Matthew, Samantha, Joel and Zachary.

FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for Levi will be held at the Windsor Congregational Church at a later date. Burial will be in the West Branch Cemetery in Colrain, MA. WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.