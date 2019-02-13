|
Long time Pittsfield resident, Louis Sadlowski, 89, died at Hillcrest Commons on Saturday morning, February 9. Lou was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (DiFilippo), to whom he was devoted, especially during her illness.
Born in Greenfield on March 17, 1929, Lou was the son of Teophil Sadlowski and Teophila Parda, natives of Poland.
After Lou's retirement from the GE as a graphic engineer, he and Rose travelled to rock shows in Arizona and New Mexico. They also enjoyed their Myrtle Beach vacations and spending the winter months in Florida.
An avid gemologist, Lou had a number of hobbies, including his genealogy research, his magnificent vegetable gardens, his devotion to the Pittsfield VFA, and his services at The Holy Family Church.
Lou is survived by his sister, Ann Zaccari of Pittsfield, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lou is predeceased by his other siblings, many of whom lived in North Adams.
At Lou's request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service for Lou will be held in July.
Donations may be made in Lou's name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019