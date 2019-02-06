|
Marcia D. Morrell, 57, died Thursday, January 17th at her home in Lenox, MA.
Born in New York City on February 7, 1960, Marcia was raised in Oyster Bay, NY. She graduated from the Green Vale School, The Ethel Walker School, and Pine Manor College.
Marcia is survived by her daughter Elizabeth of Asheville, NC, her sister, Andree Welsh of Hobe Sound, FL, her brother, John Devendorf Jr. of Naperville, IL., and her niece and nephew. She was pre-deceased by her mother, Carol Fennelly Hutchins, and her father, John Devendorf.
Per Marcia's wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A burial will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in New York City. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcia's memory may be made to The Brien Center, PO Box 4219, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019