Margaret Kelly Jackson, 87, of Varna, IL, passed away Saturday February 2, 2019 at OSF ST. James Hospital, Pontiac.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held Saturday February 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, 527 Walnut St., Toluca, IL. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm. Inurnment will occur at a later date in the Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL. Memorials may be made to the .
Margaret was born September 28, 1931 in Lee, Massachusetts, to James Anthony and Ellen Gertrude (Fahey) Kelly. She is survived by her husband Donald Ray Jackson of Varna.
Also surviving are her children, Daniel (Marjorie) Jackson, Kirkwood, MO; Thomas (Patricia) Jackson, Hazelwood, MO; Bob (Kathy) Jackson, Minonk; Amy (Tom) Chalmers, Springfield, twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, James and David Kelly.
Margaret graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Pittsfield, MA. She worked as a registered nurse, and at the time of her retirement was Director of Nursing at Beulah Land Christian Home, Flanagan. Margaret touched many lives, and was an inspiration in the medical field.
She loved the outdoors and gardening, and especially her birds and forest fauna. She also was an active member of the Herb Guild and the Red Hat Society. Margaret published an anthology of poetry in 2012, and regularly contributed to the Lake Wildwood Sunbeam
Her Irish heritage was a great source of pride, but Mitzi's greatest love of her life were her family and friends.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019