PITTSFIELD- Martha J. Nilson, 88, of Williams Street passed away peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center on February 7, 2019, following a brief illness.
She was born July 28, 1930 in Pittsfield, the daughter of Norman H. and Lydia Parks Ranford; Martha graduated in 1949 from Pittsfield High School and the former Berkshire Business School.
She was employed by the State Welfare Department as a secretary, until 1954. Following that she was a mother and homemaker.
Martha enjoyed doing crafts, volunteering with the Red Cross, when her children where younger she was active with the Boys and Girl Scouts.
On June 6, 1953 she married Herbert Nilson, he passed away May 2, 1994.
Martha leaves her daughters Linda Van Dyke and her husband Edward Jr. of Pittsfield, Karen Molnar and her husband Richard Jr. of Sterling, MA, grandchildren Richard Molnar III, Lauren Roarbaugh, Kimberly Webb, Bethany Nilson, Christian Nilson and great grandchildren Athena Molnar, Ramona Molnar, Elizabeth Wolfe and Branden Webb. She also leaves a sister Judith Ransford Bowers of Syracuse and two brothers Britton Ransford of Arizona and Stephen Ransford of Amherst, MA. Martha was predeceased by her sons Paul Nilson, David Nilson and brothers Hank Ransford and Stanley Ransford.
FUNERAL NOTICE- Funeral services for Mrs. Martha J. Nilson will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim Weisman pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to the Red Cross in care of the WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 11, 2019