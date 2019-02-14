Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gelaznik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Gelaznik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellen Gelaznik Obituary
Mrs. Mary Ellen Gelaznik, 90, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Pittsfield on October 31, 1928 the daughter of James and Matilda Dame Collins, she attended local schools.

Mrs. Gelaznik owned and operated the Sportman's Cafe for 19 years. She had also worked as a Home Health Care Aide. Mary enjoyed traveling. She had a passion for Irish music and loved to dance. Her smile was warm and genuine, and her positive outlook on life turned bad days to good. She loved her family deeply, and was the first to help others in need. She cherished the times she spent with her brothers and sisters. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were precious gifts to her.

Mary Gelaznik was a faithful and longtime communicant of St. Charles Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter J. Gelaznik, whom she married on April 17, 1948. Mary is survived by her children, JoAnn Leach Brace (Scott), Peter E. Gelaznik, Richard J. Gelaznik (Chris) and Linda M. Flynn (Aaron); a sister, Ann Huska; 8 grandchildren, Geoff Leach, Jesse, Kane, and Kyle Gelaznik, Patrick, Hayley, and Mackenzie Flynn, Brigid (Flynn) Harrington, and 2 great grandchildren, Alexis Leach and Nora Flynn.

Funeral Notice: Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Ellen Gelaznik will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11a.m. at St. Charles Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soldier On in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.