|
|
Mrs. Mary Ellen Gelaznik, 90, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Pittsfield on October 31, 1928 the daughter of James and Matilda Dame Collins, she attended local schools.
Mrs. Gelaznik owned and operated the Sportman's Cafe for 19 years. She had also worked as a Home Health Care Aide. Mary enjoyed traveling. She had a passion for Irish music and loved to dance. Her smile was warm and genuine, and her positive outlook on life turned bad days to good. She loved her family deeply, and was the first to help others in need. She cherished the times she spent with her brothers and sisters. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were precious gifts to her.
Mary Gelaznik was a faithful and longtime communicant of St. Charles Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter J. Gelaznik, whom she married on April 17, 1948. Mary is survived by her children, JoAnn Leach Brace (Scott), Peter E. Gelaznik, Richard J. Gelaznik (Chris) and Linda M. Flynn (Aaron); a sister, Ann Huska; 8 grandchildren, Geoff Leach, Jesse, Kane, and Kyle Gelaznik, Patrick, Hayley, and Mackenzie Flynn, Brigid (Flynn) Harrington, and 2 great grandchildren, Alexis Leach and Nora Flynn.
Funeral Notice: Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Ellen Gelaznik will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11a.m. at St. Charles Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soldier On in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019